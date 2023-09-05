Wike Vows To Overhaul Abuja Mass Transit Company

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory ( FCT), Nyesom Wike has vowed to carry out a comprehensive overhaul of the comatose Abuja Urban Mass Transportation Company (AUMTC).

Wike who received the House of Representatives Committee on Mass Transit on Tuesday, said that it was unacceptable for a Capital city like Abuja not to have an efficient Mass Transit system.

While lamenting the hiring of the buses to churches and other event holders by the management of the transportation company, he blamed its comatose state on the attitude of the leadership of the AUMTC, who over the years, allowed government assets to decay because it’s not their property.

He also assured FCT residents that he would tackle the menace of one chance at once within the territory, noting that with a functional transportation system in place, one-chance operators would disappear.

Also Speaking, the Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Mass Transit, Afam Oghene, said the committee was ready to provide all the necessary support to the FCT Minister to enable him to effectively revamp the transportation system in the territory.

He added that the lawmakers were optimistic that with the Minister’s determination, the Abuja Metro Line would fully come on stream soon.

“Abuja is fine but it doesn’t have organized systems and some people are not willing to come to Abuja and we are missing revenue.

“We are here to encourage you to also look into transportation to organize it. We will support you to do it and it will also solve problems of one chance in the city”, Oghene stated.