Wike Vows To Flush Out Bandits From FCT

Nyesom Wike, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) on Thursday vowed to drive out robbers, terrorists, and criminals from Abuja.

Speaking during the flag-off ceremony of the construction of Paikon-Kore Road in the Gwagwalada neighbourhood of Abuja on Thursday, Wike declared that his government would make every effort to rid the FCT of criminals.

He said, “I have assured you before that we are going to take this fight against criminals headlong. Today, you can see that we are not letting them go. I told you all these criminals will run away.

“We will make sure they don’t sleep again. If they say we will not sleep, they too will not sleep. A child that says the mother will not sleep, will he sleep?

“So, we are taking the war to them head-on. Let them wait for us, they will see fire for fire.”

Residents in several areas of Abuja were kidnapped and attacked by bandits and other criminal elements recently.

Nabeeha, one of the five little sisters who were kidnapped in January 2024 in Abuja, died when the ransom was not paid on time.