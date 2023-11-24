Wike Vows Not To Run Against Tinubu In 2027

…Insist On Tightening Up Security of Abuja’s Land C of O

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Ezenwo Nyesom Wike, on Friday vowed that he would not contest against President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the 2027 Presidential election.

Wike who disclosed this during a media chat in Abuja, noted that Tinubu having trusted him and appointing him FCT Minister, deserves utmost respect and loyalty.

He stated that against the belief of some political detractors, he has good character, which he cannot compromise on the alter of politics.

He said, “Tinube made me the FCT minister and I won’t allow anybody to crumble our political structure. No!

“Tinubu made me minister, people don’t understand, I have character. What will happen in 2027? I stood and I said I’m not going to support injustice. I was threatened that they would do me this and that. They tried many options including using major Generals.”

On the issue of Certificate of Occupancy ( C of O) issuance to land and house owners in Abuja, the Minister insisted that there was a need to tighten the security features to avoid faking.

Wike explained that his administration would introduce the inclusion of the National Identity Number (NIN) and Biometric Verification Number (BVN) in the Certificate of Occupancy (C of O).

He further noted that existing landowners in the capital must get recertification to incorporate these new features.

“There are a lot of discrepancies, a lot of cloning of C-of-Os, so we have come up with an idea that every allottee who seeks and applies for a C-of-O must supply his NIN; this is one of the features we are going to put in the new C-of-O,” he said.

“If a corporate body doesn’t have an NIN and they have a property, they must put their BVN. So many persons have not registered, and this will make them go and re-register.”

“For everyone who has a C-of-O, they will come for a recertification, so that we can incorporate the NIN or BVN,” he said. Those who had a C-of-O before don’t need to pay money again; the highest they can pay is N50,000, and corporate bodies will pay N100,000. It helps in terms of security; it also helps to improve our revenue generation.”

“There are people who own seven properties, so this will identify them so they can pay taxes.”