Wike Visits Saraki In Abuja Residence (Photos)

Nyesome Wike, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and chieftain of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) on Monday paid a courtesy visit to the former Senate President, Bukola Saraki, at his residence in Abuja.

New Telegraph reported that the former Governor of Rivers State visited Saraki amid the crisis within the opposition PDP.

See the photos of the visit below.

Following his surprise visit, netizens took to their X pages to share their reactions.

Below are some of the reactions.

@Abdyekeen_Bash wrote: “Wike visits to Dr Abubakar Bukola Saraki show the former Senate President’s acceptability across every form of divide…”

@younggovernor34 wrote: “Soon they’ll say Saraki is in Wike’s camp…Same Saraki, he was insulting along with Atiku.”

@schoollifematta wrote: “Saraki cannot leave PDP for APC. Wike is just moving up and down.”

@nochie_a wrote: “Abeg, na Wike visit Saraki. He didn’t visit the PDP. So the excitement is in the people who want to be excited. Not the PDP.”

@goodlukgoodywrote: “Lolzzzz. Wike is no more angry with those “around” Atiku?

@Ehnny2 wrote: “Oh wow. Saraki is such a wonderful man and politician.”

@ShrewdlySally wrote: “Saraki unarguably remains one of the most sought sought after leader.”

@furious_legs wrote: “He went for inspection. Make e see if em go run the house demolition next ”

@fasasiAkeem7 wrote: “Wike is trying to start his own EMILOKAN empire.”

@SunnyOnuoha8 wrote: “PDP is full of treacherous men playing dangerous and treacherous politics laced with gross selfishness which would eventually consume them all.“