Wike: Verify From FCTA Before Patronising Estate Developers

The Federal Capital Territory ( FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike, has warned residents of Abuja and those seeking to buy property from estate developers to always verify the validity of the land.

Wike disclosed this on Saturday when he paid an unscheduled visit to River Park estate, which has been enmeshed in illegal land dealing in recent times.

The Minister explained that his administration has no plans to reclaim the property of people within the estate, but warned that every illegal development there would be removed.

He also stated that he had directed that a fresh Certificate of Occupancy be issued to everyone who has formalised his land allocation in the estate.

According to him, the estate had been in the media for the wrong reasons lately, because certain persons entered into unapproved deals concerning the land allocation within the estate.

He said, “I got a petition from SIMS senior advocate, lawyer to a company called Jonah AD, which I came to know is a Ghanaian company, and that company had a lease agreement with the FCT Administration, more than 20 years ago.

“Then, from what we know, that company now had a power of attorney to a third party called Paulo Homes. Paulo Homes has no Business with the FCT. Let it be on record. Only the Ghanaian company has business with us.

“Unfortunately, that lease agreement had expired. Apart from that, entering into an agreement with a third party is a contravention of one of the clauses of the lease agreement.

“ And what we agreed to do in order not to make a lot of Nigerians who may have inadvertently obtained and built houses, we decided that we will give them back C of O, to say that they were directly allocated land by the FCT Administration.

“So, all these cries that they (FCTA) want to take their property are neither here nor there. That is not the intention of the FCTA”.