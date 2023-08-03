Wike Use APC To Save Political Career- Rivers Chieftains

Following the recent romance of Nyesom Wike with the All Progressives Congress (APC), the Rivers State Chapter of the party on Thursday claimed that the former Governor joined the party to preserve his political career.

The state leaders of the party in a statement issued by its Publicity Secretary, Darlington Nwajulu, said the former state minister for education was not to be credited for the party’s expansion in the state.

The formation and expansion of the APC in the state, according to the chieftains, required “the efforts of several loyal members, who mostly lost their lives in the struggle to ensure a solid party structure in the state.”

They also pointed out that it was wrong for President Bola Tinubu to honour a man who oversaw affairs while the party was subjected to several attacks in the state.

”Our growth from 2015 to 2019 was 23.8 per cent, closing the huge gap of the 2015 presidential election. Then the 2023 presidential election came in with additional 80,881 votes in favour of the APC in Rivers State.

“The question is, where is the helping hand of former Governor Wike? Can he claim to have helped Rivers APC with only 80,881 votes, when our growth showed organic growth since 2019?

”Can a non-party man take over a national ruling party in a state, simply because they claim to have helped the national party in his state with just 80,881 votes when such claims couldn’t be substantiated with empirical data ?”, the chieftains questioned.

The party leaders also mentioned Wike’s decision to pitch tents with the APC in order to save his political career.

They said, “There is evidence to prove that Wike did not work for the APC. When he found out that his political career was gone, he decided to pitch his tent with APC, just to have a comfort zone to rob the APC in Rivers State.”