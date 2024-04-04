Wike Urges Religious Leaders To Pray For Tinubu’s Administration

Nyesom Wike, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) on Thursday urged religious leaders across the country to keep up their national prayers and also

The Minister made the plea in Abuja during a courtesy call with His Eminence, Dr. Oliver Ali Aba, the prelate of the Methodist Church of Nigeria.

He claimed that the nation’s leaders need God’s assistance in order to succeed and urged religious authorities to pray for President Tinubu’s administration for him to actualize his vision and dream of the country’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

Wike said: “We will continue to ask religious leaders to continue to pray for the salvation and growth of Nigeria. Prayer is key. We can do what we think but without God, there is nothing we can achieve.

“I urge you not to relent. Continue to pray for this administration. Satan is always at work, in the daytime, at night, and even at odd hours.

“But we do know that with your prayers, we will defeat him.”