Wike Urges Christians To Obey God’s Commandments

Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike, has urged Christian faithful to use the occasion of Christmas celebration and reflect on the need to obey God’s Commandments.

Wike who congratulated Christians for a successful end of year and Yuletide season, said obeying God’s commandments was an important aspect of the Christian faith, and therefore must be taking seriously.

A statement issued yesterday, by his Senior Special Assistant on Public Communications and New Media, Lere Olayinka, the FCT Minister, expressed confidence that “With the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, things will keep getting better.”

