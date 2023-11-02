Wike, Umahi, Yakubu, Others Defend N2.177trn Supplementary Budget

Some ministers and the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof Mahmood Yakubu, yesterday defended the N2.177 trillion supplementary budget before the House of Representatives’ Committee on Appropriation.

The ministers, who appeared before the committee included: Minister of Works, Engr David Umahi; Minister of Defence, Alhaji Abubakar Badaru; Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Alhaji Abubakar Kyari; Director of Department of State Services (DSS), Alhaji Yusuf Bichi, FCT Minister, Chief Nyesom Wike and the Service Chiefs, among others.

While welcoming the stakeholders at the budget defence, Chairman, House Committee on Appropriation, Hon. Abubakar Bichi (APC, Kano) explained that the N2, 176,791,286,033 Supplementary Appropriation Bill sent to the National Assembly was: “Specifically structured to improve the country’s security, food security, and critical road infrastructure sectors and to bridge the housing deficit in the country, including slum upgrades and urban renewal”.

He said: “It will also support the provisional wage to workers and cash transfers to vulnerable Nigerians. It will also cater to the up- coming off-cycle elections in Kogi, Bayelsa and Imo states.” According to him, out of the sum of N476,543,847,421 proposed for Ministry of Defence, the sum of N215,937,945,659 is for recurrent expenditure while N260,605,901,762 is for capital expenditure.

Out of the total sum of N200 billion proposed for the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security, N104.800 billion is for recurrent expenditure while N95.200 billion is for capital expenditure. From the N50 billion proposed for Police Formations and Commands, N29, 661,660,269 is for recurrent expenditure while N20, 338,339,731 is for capital expenditure.

Out of the N29,700,606,916 proposed for the office of the National Security Adviser (NSA), N27,402,410,057 is for recurrent expenditure while N2,298,196,859 is for capital expenditure. The sum of N100 billion was also proposed for the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCT); N49, 046,831,697 is for the Department of State Services (DSS); N28 billion is for State House;

N300 billion is for the Federal Ministry of Works; N100 billion is for the Federal Ministry of Housing; N615 billion is for Service Wide Vote; N210.500 billion is for capital supplementation; while the sum of N18 billion is for the Independent Electoral Commission (INEC). “We have invited the relevant MDAs to defend and shed more light on their submissions. At the end of the hearing, we will collate our analysis in a report and send it back to the House. “I have divided this into two sections.

We will start with the non-security agencies, and later, we will go into an executive session for the security agencies,” Hon. Bi- chi said. In his address, Chairman, House Committee on FCT, Hon. Muktar Aliyu Betara observed that out of the N300 billion requested for by the FCT administration, only N100 billion request was sent by the Executive for the approval of the Legislature. He, however, assured that the balance of N200 billion will be captured and considered during the 2024 budget defence.

While taking his turn, INEC Chairman, Prof. Yakubu noted that: “Not many people in Nigeria will believe that within four months after the inauguration of the National and state assemblies, 11 vacancies have occurred. 11 by-elections in four months. Unfortunately, the majority came from the House of Representatives.

“There are five vacancies in the House of Representatives. Two caused by death and three caused by resignation of honourable members. We have vacancies in four state constituencies across the country and we have vacancies in two senatorial districts.