Wike To Workers: If You Have No Capacity Leave Before The Hammer Lands

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike has urged key management staff and other workers of the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), to leave their positions, if they lack the capacity to deliver expected results, to avoid being shown the way out.

The Minister said this during the official handing-over ceremony, where the Permanent Secretary, Olusade Adesola and other directors were present.

Wike who stated that he was prepared to fund the Secretariat, Departments, and Agencies of the administration to execute projects to show commitment, warned that incompetence and indolence would not be tolerated.

He lamented that darkness has taken over many streets of the nation’s capital, saying it is a sign of inactivity and mismanagement by those in various positions.

According to him, “Everyone who has responsibilities must show commitment in doing the right things. The important thing we must do is to ensure that Abuja is back to what it ought to be.

“I moved around Abuja and found out there is total darkness in most of the places. What we need to do is to ensure light comes back as soon as possible.

“Our environment must be kept clean, you must be on your toes. If you do not have the capacity, please leave. It is a privilege for us to be serving in this capacity and I will not allow anyone to drag me back. If you are in charge of sanitation. I will call you at any time of the day.

“We shouldn’t allow motor parks all over the place, something must be done, as soon as possible. If you cannot meet up my standard say it now so that we can change you. Yes, I have a soft spot for women, you have to take a decision, we must be firm, and things must work.

“Things are tough, I agree, but that does not make us to be lawless. Street trading is prohibited, people selling corn, will drop their waste indiscriminately and these are the things that cause insecurity, criminals come to buy and use the opportunity to spy and give information to criminals. It is imperative we clear street hawkers.

” Development Control is a serious crisis area, we have to stop, why are there illegal structures and shanties everywhere? We will demolish any illegal structures, no matter how highly placed, the structure will come down”, he explained.