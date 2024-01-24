Wike To Traditional Rulers: Go Home, Profile Local Vigilante Groups

The Federal Capital Territory ( FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike on Wednesday charged traditional rulers from the 17 chiefdoms of FCT to return to their various domains and profile all members of the vigilante groups.

Wike stated this when he met with the Traditional and political leaders from across the six Area Councils.

He said that the administration was expanding its search for solutions to the reoccurring kidnapping and other criminal activities in Abuja.

According to him, it was important to ensure that members of the local vigilante groups were not collaborating with the criminals who have been taking sleep away from residents, through their troubling crimes.

He further urged the monarchs and the Area Council Chairmen to ensure effective collaboration with relevant security agencies, noting that President Bola Tinubu has granted approval to everything that will make the fight against kidnapping seamless.

” If there are faces that are strange within your domain, you have to immediately report to security agencies. Profile the vigilante groups and be sure that the members are not the ones committing the crimes.

” We are willing to partner with you, should there be anything you want us to do”, Wike noted.

The Minister also disclosed to the Royal fathers, that his administration had been carrying out the demolition of shanties because they provide safe haven for criminals.

In his remarks, the Chairman, of the FCT Traditional Rulers Council, who is also the Ona of Abaji, His Royal Highness, Yunusa Adamu assured the Minister that he will continue to mobilise other Chiefs to support the fight against kidnapping and other criminal activities in Abuja.

He also called on the Minister to help the monarchs to fulfil their constitutional duties.