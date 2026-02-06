Wike To STDD Boss: I’ll Sack You Over Indiscriminate Refuse Dumps

The Federal Capital Territory ( FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike, has threatened to sack the Coordinator, Satellite Towns Development Department ( STDD), Abdulkadir Zulkiflu, over the continued indiscriminate dumping of refuse across some Satellite towns of Abuja.

Wike, who visited Karu, Karshi, Bwari and Kubwa on Friday to inspect some of the ongoing road construction works, expressed displeasure that stinking heaps of refuse have taken over major roads at Karu, Kurudu, and Orozo axis.

Recall that the Minister, about four months ago, engaged 54 new contractors to overhaul waste management in Abuja.

It was gathered that the STDD has the responsibility of coordinating and monitoring waste evacuation and other environmental management within the Satellite towns.

This Minister warned that if the STDD Coordinator fails to ensure total evacuation of the refuse dumps within two days, he would be sacked on Monday.

He said, “ I was about to take decisive action regarding the refuse dump oversight. If by Monday I see continued negligence or refusal to comply with performance standards, I will not hesitate to terminate the appointment of those responsible.

“ Development cannot be compromised. If there is refuse mismanagement or operational failure in Karshi or Bwari, come Monday, those accountable will be held responsible. We will not tolerate practices that delay progress. Accountability is central to what we are doing”.

On the projects, the Minister said, “The Bwari–Kubwa Road, which stretches roughly 16 to 17 kilometres, is scheduled for completion by May 3rd this year.

“We expect that by the end of this calendar year, all major infrastructure projects under this initiative will be delivered, bringing lasting economic and social benefits to residents of these Satellite Towns and the broader FCT”, he added.