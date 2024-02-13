Wike To Residents: Your Taxes Important To Our Projects

The Federal Capital Territory ( FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike has called on residents of Abuja to keep paying their taxes, noting that the progress of the ongoing infrastructure projects is tied to the taxes.

Wike also said that the administration has remained firm in demanding for payment of land rents from all property owners.

The Minister disclosed this on Tuesday when he inspected road and the Vice President’s residence projects.

“I think we are quite optimistic that with the speed of work, and taking advantage of the weather, we believe that by May, these projects will be ready.

It is very key for us to understand that without payment of taxes, it will be very difficult for us to carry out most of these gigantic projects.

” If we don’t have the money, there is nothing we can do. Again, like we have always said to elites, they want roads, they want good environment, they want streetlights everywhere; government does not print money.

“Government needs to tax people and then use that money for the development of the area.

According to him, the Administration has continued to be up to date in paying contractors despite the economic situation in the country.

“First of all, whether inflation or not, that’s why we are here, to solve problems. With the taxes people pay, we try as much as we can, to allocate it to the priority projects. Again, we don’t allow variation.

“Why? Because we also try to pay as at when due, so the issue of variation does not come in” he added.