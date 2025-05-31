Wike To Residents: Protect Gov’t Infrastructure In Your Communities

Share

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has called on residents of Abuja to take ownership and ensure the protection of infrastructure provided by the government across various communities.

Wike made the appeal on Saturday while inspecting ongoing road projects in Gwagwalada, Kwali, and Bwari Area Councils. He emphasized that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration has invested significant resources in developing both urban and rural areas within the FCT, stressing that acts of vandalism would not be tolerated.

“The government has provided the infrastructure to the residents. It is for the residents to own it so that it will be sustainable,” Wike said.

“Let people not vandalize or destroy what has been provided. For example, we are providing street lights, and the residents will need to ensure these street lights are protected. The government cannot do everything.”

The Minister also urged residents to remain vigilant and offer credible information to security agencies to help prevent the destruction of public property.

Meanwhile, former Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Chief Chibudom Nwuche, who accompanied the Minister during the inspection tour, commended both President Tinubu and Minister Wike for transforming Abuja into a world-class city.

“Abuja is becoming something else. It’s a world-class city, and the developments now span both urban and rural areas,” Nwuche said.

“We should commend the Minister for putting his heart into the job and the President for providing the necessary support to achieve these impressive feats.”

