Wike To Religious Leaders : Don’t Use Your Positions To Fan Embers Of Disunity

The Federal Capital Territory ( FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike on Wednesday called on the leaders of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) and Committee of FCT Imams Initiative (CFII) not to use their influential positions to fan embers of disunity, but work for the progress of Nigeria.

Wike who said this when he held separate meetings with both religious groups, noted that national interest should always be placed above personal and selfish interests.

The Minister called on the leaders to stay away from politicians who are desperately looking for avenues to destroy the country, through fake news.

He disclosed that he has directed that the sum of N50m annual grant be released for the maintenance of both the National Christian Center and the National Mosque, which the government has adopted as national assets.

” We have to be careful as religious leaders. Don’t allow politicians, those who are desperate, and those who think that if they are not in power, Nigeria must come down to distort information. If there is anything that you are not clear about, don’t hesitate to let me know, but if you follow propaganda by political losers, then we are not doing any good to ourselves.

” Today I approved the annual grants for the National Mosque and the Christian Centre, to pay them their grants. And the federal government had awarded contracts for the maintenance of the National Mosque and Christian Centre, but they told me that the contract stopped, and I had to tell the FCDA to bring back the file, the contract must continue”, Wike added.

The CAN’s delegation was led by its National President, Most Rev. Daniel Okoh, while the Committee of FCT Imams Initiative( CFII)was led by Dr Tajudeen Adigun.

Earlier, Okoh said the CAN leadership believes that the Minister is not a terror to good works, but to evil people.

Okoh reiterated CAN’s commitment to continue to engage stakeholders and promote social cohesion.

Also, the Chairman of CFII, Dr Adigun said, “The committee is an organization for over 1000 Imams in the FCT to foster unity of the Ummah and promote discipline and foster unity among Islamic sects and other religions.