Wike To Religious Leaders: Don’t Cease Praying For Tinubu, Peace, Progress

The Federal Capital Territory ( FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike has called on religious leaders across different divides, to raise their tempo of prayers for President Bola Tinubu and the peace and progress of the country.

Wike, gave this charge on Thursday when he received a delegation from the Methodist Diocese of Abuja led by Archbishop Michael Akinwale, in Abuja.

He noted that it is the responsibility of the church and other religious groups to pray for the nation to remain together and move forward, as the government cannot do it alone.

According to him: “As FCT, we take responsibility for maintenance of the National Christian Centre and National Mosque; these are two national assets that FCT is maintaining because we all believe that we serve one God.

“Government will always partner with the church and other religious groups as the Government cannot do it alone. We require prayers for peace; we require prayers for this country to move forward.

“As a government, we are trying to handle the issue of insecurity; we are trying to handle the issue of infrastructure, and we will not let anybody down. The President is committed to doing his best.

“Remember that the state of Nigeria was bad, and people were not patient; people believe that miraculously things should be turned around. Something that has been rotten for over ten to fifteen years, and people want it turned around in six months. But, by the grace of God, we think we will be there. God has blessed this country in many ways.

“But for God, I don’t think this country would have still been together, we thank God for sustaining us as a country. So, continue to pray for us; continue to pray for Mr. President, so that he would be able to carry out his assignment.”

Earlier, in his remarks, the leader of the Methodist Church delegation, commended Wike, for the revolutionary changes and improved security he has brought to Abuja, the nation’s capital city.

“Our duty as a church is to pray for our leaders; those who have been placed in authority of leadership to lead the people.

“We are also here to inform you about the visit of the head of the Methodist church, who will be coming to Abuja for his annual apostolic visit, scheduled from April 1 – April 10.