Wike To Provide Nigerian Law School With Staff Quarters, Others

The Federal Capital Territory ( FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike on Thursday pledged to support the Nigerian Law School (NLS) with staff quarters and utility vehicles.

This disclosure was made when the delegation of the NLS, led by its Director-General, Prof. Isa Chiroma, visited Wike in Abuja.

The Minister also assured the delegation of the administration’s commitment to providing security to the school community and the entire Bwari Area Council.

He said that the security deployment in Bwari town and its environment was based on intelligence reports from security agencies, and it was to ensure the safety of residents, including private and public institutions located in the area.

“We didn’t want to take any chances at all, knowing fully well the intelligence we were getting. So, that is why there is so much security within the Bwari area council.

” You request for staff quarters and vehicles, since you say that the staff quarters will be located within the school, we will support you. So the General Counsel will liaise with you between now and Monday and see whether you have the designs so that we will be able to know what it will cost us and see where we can include it within the budget we will submit to Mr President to convey before the National Assembly. For the vehicles, we will look at the number we have and then we will be able to make that available for you.

” We will not hesitate to do anything we can to assist the school. I hope that the school keeps improving in terms of physical infrastructure”, he added.

Earlier in his remarks, Chiroma said the delegation came to welcome the minister to Abuja, and as well inform him of the School’s forthcoming 60th Anniversary celebrations.

He equally appealed to the minister to construct staff quarters and provide vehicles for the Abuja campus of the school.