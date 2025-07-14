Wike To Okpebholo: Concentrate On Edo’s Devt, Not Obaseki’s Probe

The Federal Capital Territory ( FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike has urged the Governor of Edo State, Senator Monday Okpebholo not to be distracted with the probe of ex-governor, Obaseki, but pay more attention to the development needed by the people of Edo.

Wike, who spoke in Benin, Edo State, said the governor should channel available state resources to the development of the state, and achieving meaningful results.

A statement signed by Wike’s Media Aide, Lere Olayinka, said; “If there is someone who would have encouraged Okpebholo to probe and prosecute Obaseki, that person should be me, but what I suffered in ensuring that he returned for a second term and how he paid me back is now in the past.

“We must pass through this process in life, move on for the development of Edo State. Don’t do it, I’m the one that should have told you pursue this man, I know what I passed through.

“I should be the one to prosecute Obaseki but what is it in life when God has given you position. If it were to be his power, you won’t be here, but God has told him, you don’t have it and I have given it to whom I want to give.”

According to the statement, the Minister further expressed regrets that former Governor of Edo State, Senator Adams Oshiomhole for helping Obaseki become Edo governor.

Wike was quoted as saying, “Leader, I know how pained you are and what you passed through, I know the sufferings, you suffered and it was like a humiliation to you. I was part of it because I humiliated you.

“I apologized on national TV to you, sorry for what I did to you, leave it and let them carry their wahala and go, focus on the development of Edo and you will see what you will achieve at the end of the day.”