Wike To Odili: Elder Statesman Shouldn’t Be Sycophant

The Federal Capital Territory ( FCT), Nyesom Wike, has called out the elder statesman, Dr Peter Odili over his recent comments about him and the Rivers State Governor’s political misunderstanding.

Wike noted that Odili a respected political figure both in Rivers State and in the country, should not be seen or heard making comments that will reduce him to a sycophant.

Wike, who spoke at the Special Thanksgiving Service organized by Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly, Hon. Martin Chike Amaewhule, at the Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion), Oro-Igwe/Eliogbolo Archdeaconry Church of the Holy Spirit, Eliozu Parish, Port Harcourt on Sunday, said it was unfortunate that somebody who is supposed to be seen as an elder statesman and called a father can reduce himself to a sycophant and a trader.

According to a statement signed by Lere Olayinka, the Minister’s Senior Special Assistant to the FCT Minister (Public Communications and New Media), the Minister said, “Must you be a trader all the time? As governor for eight years, what else are you looking for?”

“You know, I didn’t want to say anything. But somebody called me last night and told me what someone said on social media. I said until I read it myself. This morning, I read in the newspapers, what our former Governor, Sir Dr Peter Odili said.

“What did he say? He said that the present governor has been able to stop one man who wanted to convert Rivers State to his personal estate.

“Between him and myself, who has turned Rivers State into his personal estate? His wife is a Chairman of the Governing Council, his daughter is a commissioner, his other daughter is a judge and he is the general overseer.

“Who has now turned Rivers State to his private estate? I am sure if care is not taken if there is a chance, he can even arrange a marriage for the governor.

“It was his nephew, his late senior brother’s son that was recommended for commissioner. He took the slot and gave it to his own daughter. Someone who didn’t remember to stand for the son of his late elder brother, is that an elder statesman?”

Speaking further, the FCT Minister said it was painful that Dr Odili, out of political sycophancy, has forgotten all that he said in the past, adding; “All of you here remember when I was governor, this same Odili praised me to high heaven. In fact, he said then that all past governors in Rivers State combined did not do better than me.

“In 2007 after he left office, he couldn’t come near power in the State because Amaechi was the governor then, he was gone!

“Like somebody said that God will use someone to lift up someone. When I came in as governor in 2015, I won’t use the word resurrected, but I brought him back to life.

“All of us know about PAMO University. But for us, there wouldn’t have been anything called PAMO University. Rivers State was sponsoring 100 students per session and for every semester, each of the students was paying nothing less than N5m. Then, Rivers people were attacking me up and down”, he added.

