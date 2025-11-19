Wike To Nigerians: Disregard Democracy Under Threat Allegations By PDP

…Urges SSDC board to shun political distractions

The Federal Capital Territory ( FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike, has called on Nigerians and the international community to disregard the allegations made by the factional Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party ( PDP,) Tanimu Turaki, suggesting that Nigeria’s democracy was under threat.

Wike disclosed this on Wednesday in Abuja when he received the Board and Management of the newly established South-South Development Commission ( SSDC), led by its board chairman, Prince Chibudom Nwuche and Managing Director, Ms Usoro Akpabio, in a courtesy visit.

He said that such an allegation was baseless and intended by the embattled party leaders to create confusion and tension in the country.

The Minister, while urging Nigerians to remain steadfast in supporting the administration of President Bola Tinubu, also warned the management of SSDC to avoid political distractions in order to deliver on its mandate.

Wike said that “dangerous and irresponsible political rhetoric” has been reported by many politicians just because they want to topple the present administration.

“Look at what someone said yesterday. You have internal crises in your own party, yet you go on national television claiming there is genocide against Christians. Essentially, you are telling the world that this government is committing genocide.

“ And when security agencies invite you to clarify your claims, people shout, ‘They want to kill him!’ This is a national security threat. Some are even calling on Trump to ‘save their democracy’. How can you call an outsider to save you when you can’t obey a simple court order?”, he queried.

Earlier in her remarks, Ms Akpabio assured the Commission would work hard to justify the confidence reposed in it by the President.

She said, “On behalf of the good people of the South-South Development Commission, be assured that we are fully committed to delivering on our mandate to drive regional development and economic growth”.