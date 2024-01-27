Wike To Kidnappers’ Informants, Repent Or Perish

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike has once again warned kidnappers’ informants to repent and forsake their evils or die.

The Minister who gave the warning on Saturday at Kuje Area Council, during his ongoing security town hall meeting, said that kidnapping has remained a challenge in Abuja because many people were acting as informants.

Wike stated that the warning became necessary because the security agencies have been empowered to strengthen their onslaught against the criminals.

He said; “We are going to tackle insecurity head-on. These bandits and criminals, their time is up. I know some of the criminal informants are here listening to me and if you are an informant, you will die the same way those people you are informing will die.

“You have the opportunity of repenting today or else you are gone. Nobody will pity you. You have seen what the security agencies have been doing in the past few days. That is to show you that it is not as busy as usual.

“Be fully aware that we are ready for you. I told the Chairman to make sure that the vigilance groups are empowered and we must do it well. They must be profiled and the security agencies must know them. And to the residents, give us information. You must work with the security agencies and provide them with information.

“Do not be afraid. I have seen this problem before, and I will tackle it. Let me assure you that no amount of blackmail will stop us from carrying out our assignment.”

Wike also expressed shock at the state of roads in Kuje Area Council, vowing that he will revisit the Council’s file and construct motorable roads for the people.

He said; “This is my first time of coming to Kuje, and I couldn’t believe that the major roads are not constructed. They say God’s time is the best, God’s time has come for you. I will go back and revisit the file. Be assured that you will see changes in this Area Council.

“Today, we will go back and take those projects and complete them for you. It is not that we are doing you any good, you are entitled to it. We are not doing anything extraordinary. It is our job and we will be faithful to it.”