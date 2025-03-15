Wike To Fubara: Your Troubles Not Yet Over

Share

Federal Capital Territory, (FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike has said that the troubles of his successor as Rivers state Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, are not over, noting that more troubles are coming.

Wike made this remark on Saturday while addressing a large crowd at a reception organized for him in Abalama, a Kalabari community.

Before the reception, there were fears over unrest in the community after the Ijaw Youth Council (IYC) had threatened to disrupt the event after anti-Ijaw comments they claimed the minister of the FCT made in Abuja.

Recall that since the ruling of the Supreme Court over the leadership of the Rivers State House of Assembly and the dissolution of the election conducted by the Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission (RSIEC), tension has heightened in the state.

While the Assembly led by Martins Ameawhule had threatened to impeach the governor over the 2025 budget, the same House has thwarted his efforts to represent the budget.

On Saturday, Wike renewed the crisis in Abalama, telling Fubara, “You’re already down, 2-0. But more are still coming” in front of a cheering crowd.

The Minister also used the occasion to clarify that his recent statement about the Ijaw people was not a slight on them but about the need for the various ethnic groups in the Niger Delta to work together in the interest of the region.

According to sources, the IYC had also planned an event on the same day as Wike’s reception, prompting the traditional ruler of Abalama to appeal to the organizers of the reception for the Minister and IYC against having any event due to the growing tension in the state.

But while the ANC cancelled its event on Saturday, the organizers of Wike’s reception went ahead with it.

Also, some Kalabari chiefs were said to have defied the orders of the king by attending the reception.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

