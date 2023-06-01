New Telegraph

June 1, 2023
CHANGE OF NAME
Wike To Fubara: Beware Of Political Sycophants

The immediate past Governor of Rivers State, Chief Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has advised his successor, Governor Siminalayi Fubara to be careful of political sycophants whose only goal is to advance their own personal interests.

He urged Fubara to be wary of gossipers and mischief-makers and to remain resolute and firm in taking decisions that will impact the state positively.

Wike, who spoke at a church thanksgiving service at the Anglican Church, Evo Diocese, Port Harcourt noted that some politicians are dangerous and should be distanced from the matters of governance.

The former governor said he survived the pitfalls laid against his administration by his traducers because he was committed to serving the state.

He thanked the people of Obio Akpor for honouring him and attributed his success in governance to the unflinching support of the Rivers people.

Wike said he had made tremendous impacts as a local government chairman, Chief of Staff, Minister and subsequently as Governor.

In his homily, the presiding Anglican Bishop of Evo Diocese, Bishop Innocent Uchechukwu Ordu, described the former governor as a true Son of Ikwerre and Rivers State whose performance in governance has emboldened the state and lifted it to a higher pedestal among Nigerian states.

