Wike To FCT Teachers: Stop Subjecting School Children To Unnecessary Suffering

Share

…orders emergency repairs of community school

The Federal Capital Territory ( FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike on Tuesday warned school authorities in Abuja to refrain from subjecting students and pupils to unnecessary stress in the name of giving a grand reception to government officials.

Wike who reacted to an arrangement made by a public school in the Kabusa community by stationing students on the road under the sun, to welcome him, said the children deserve better treatment.

The Minister who was in the community to flag off the construction of Kabusa- Takushara road, said he appreciated the gesture but did not like a situation where students who should be in class learning, will be kept under the sun waiting to receive him into the community.

He said that government officials who are doing their public service shouldn’t be given such a reception at the detriment of the children.

Wike said, “ I apologize for the inconvenience caused earlier. Let me make one thing clear, it is not in our culture to have students line up on the roads. This will be the last time we see this happen. Nobody should bring students out of school to line up on the roads. Our students deserve better.

“ I appeal to the principals of various schools to ensure that this does not happen again. Our children deserve the best education and care”.

The Minister who also expressed displeasure over the state of the community school in Kabusa, said though he came for road construction, but has to give urgent attention to upgrading the school.

Wike disclosed that he could lose his job as a Minister, should President Bola Tinubu come to the community and see the school in a deplorable condition.

“ I will not accept this school in its current state. I will not accept this as a place for our children to receive quality education. We must upgrade this school immediately so that it can provide the education our children deserve.

“ I’m sure that if Mr. President were to visit this school, he would be disappointed. Our children are learning in difficult conditions, and it’s our responsibility to provide them with a better environment.

“ We must put this school back on track. We owe it to our children to provide them with the best possible education. God has blessed our country, and we must make sure that our children benefit from these blessings”, he said.

Share

Please follow and like us: