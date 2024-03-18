Wike To FCT Perm Secs: Perform Below Expectations, We Sack You

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike on Monday warned the newly inaugurated ten Permanent Secretaries to live above board in service delivery or be booted out.

The Permanent Secretaries, been the first appointed from among senior directors of FCT, were sworn in alongside, the first ever Head of Service, Chairman and Members of the new FCT Civil Service Commission and other Heads of critical FCTA agencies.

Wike noted that though, Permanent Secretaries are core civil servants, and will not be allowed to occupy any office without being excellent and productive.

While he directed the newly inaugurated Head of Service to assign Secretariats to the Permanent Secretaries immediately, he warned that rancour would not be tolerated.

He stated that only total and not 99 per cent loyalty will be good enough to sustain them in office.

According to the Minister, the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu has begun to make an impact on the civil servants in the FCT Administration, with the new Commission and appointments.

He added, that with the new establishments in favour of FCTA civil servants, there should be no excuse why the administration of Tinubu will not be supported.

The Minister also inaugurated his newly appointed Chief of Staff, Hon. Chidi Amadi, the Coordinators of Abuja Metropolitan Management Council ( AMMC) and Satellite Town Development Department ( STDD).