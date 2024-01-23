Wike To FCT Council Chair: Stop Complaining, Solve Your Constituents’ Problems

The Federal Capital Territory ( FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike on Tuesday berated the Kwali Area Council Chairman, Danladi Chiya, saying he should stop complaining but live up to his responsibility as elected Chairman, and solve the problems of his constituents.

The Minister who said this when he addressed participants at the Kwali Area Council town hall meeting, noted that politicians should always know that they represent people who have problems they must solve.

Wike was responding to the Chairman who had mounted the podium to give welcome remarks but dramatically turned the opportunity to seek sympathy.

The Chairman was labouriously painting a picture of overwhelming burdens of duties, following what he described as too many complaints from the people of the council.

Wike who was at the council to show solidarity on the lingering kidnapping and other forms of insecurity in FCT, didn’t concede any sympathy to the chairman but urged him to face his constitutional tasks.

Wike said, ” “you are trying to blackmail me but unfortunately, nobody can blackmail me. If you like fall here and cry. You are saying that you are starting to have white hair. When You told them to vote for you as Council Chairman, did you think leadership is by mouth?

” As a leader, you must carry problems. You knew there were problems and you said you wanted to solve them.

“You should also know that pressure will not end, it will continue to come, so don’t run away from it. You weren’t elected to be smiling every day, you were elected to solve the problems of the people”.