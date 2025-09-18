Wike To DSS: Demonstration Allowed Everywhere

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has reaffirmed Nigerians’ constitutional right to peaceful demonstration, saying no one can blackmail or intimidate him out of pursuing development projects in Abuja.

Wike made this known on Thursday in Abuja while flagging off the construction of arterial road N1 from Wuye District to Ring Road II.

He revealed that the Director of the Department of State Services (DSS) had called to inform him about plans by some groups to protest against his administration’s focus on road development.

According to him, such protests are lawful, but they will not deter him from implementing President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda through critical infrastructure delivery.

“The SSS called me that people said they will demonstrate that we are paying attention to roads and not to health. I told the Director, listen, demonstration is allowed everywhere. Nobody will blackmail me, nobody will stop me from doing what I think is right at the right time,” Wike stated.

The Minister emphasized that the road projects are not for him or the President, but for Nigerians and the overall economic prosperity of the country.

He also responded to grievances raised by resident doctors, explaining that directives had already been given to relevant officials of the FCTA to address their concerns, including employment and allowances.

Wike, however, cautioned against the use of blackmail as a tool to pressure government, stressing his commitment to balanced development across health, education, water supply, and infrastructure.