Wike To Directors: You’re Saboteur If You Delay Project Files

The Federal Capital Territory ( FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike on Tuesday warned directors to desist from unnecessarily delaying files on any project that he has approved, noting that such an act will be viewed as sabotage.

Wike who gave the warning in Abaji when he flagged off the construction of the 5-kilometre Naharati – River Ukya – Unguwan Hausawa road in Abaji Area Council of the territory, said every project approved by his administration is important to President Bola Tinubu.

The Minister who assured that all the road projects would be completed before the end of the year, also disclosed plans to embark on the second phase of the road projects across the Area Councils.

“We had a meeting on Monday with the most senior director and I was telling them that woe unto that director who will keep a file, that I have approved, for weeks.

“Woe unto you because you are a saboteur. Once I approve, do the needful. You can take a week to do due diligence. You don’t need to take 20 days. The contractors are humans.

” When the money does not get to them on time, they incur more costs and then they begin to seek variation even though they know that variation is not in my dictionary. So, I need the support of the bureaucracy so that we can deliver the dividends of democracy to the people”, he said.

According to him, ongoing road projects at the Area Councils were meant to decongest the city centres.

” Mr President has mandated me and the Minister of State to see that we come to the Area Councils for you to feel the impact of governance. We have talked about insecurity.

“If you don’t have good roads can you fight insecurity? One of the ways of fighting insecurity is to provide good roads so that security agencies can chase criminals and apprehend them. If you don’t have good roads you can’t go to the farms. This road also supports agricultural development.

“The president has told us that development should not only be concentrated in the city. One of the reasons for rural-urban migration is access to amenities and when you provide that in the rural areas, people will stay in their areas.

“Insecurity does not know any political party. Hardship does not know who belongs to which party. Therefore the council chairmen owe the people to provide good governance.

“They have all agreed with us to work with this administration to make sure that our people will not lose out and I want to commend them for that.

“All these projects we are starting will be completed this year. None will get to next year. We must make people have confidence in the government by fulfilling our promises.

“Be assured that these roads in the six Area Councils will be completed before the year ends. All these we are doing have to do with the 2023 budget. We are going to flag off more roads in the 2024 budget. It is your right.

“We are not doing it that we are helping you. No. Mr President came to you and sought your mandate, that he would touch your lives. He is doing that now”, he added.