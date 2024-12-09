Wike To Critics: I’ll Develop My Alma Mater, Use Your Opportunities Well

Share

Begins Construction of New Quarters in Abuja's Law School

Unperturbed by the mounting criticism of his support for the judiciary, the Federal Capital Territory ( FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike has said that he will use the opportunity he has to uplift the conditions of his Alma mater.

Wike who flagged off the construction of 10 units of 4-bedroom bungalow staff quarters for the Nigerian Law School, Bwari said he would use every opportunity he has in public service to attract positive development to his immediate constituency.

The Minister told his critics to look elsewhere or wait for their turn so that they can do whatever they wish with the opportunity given to them.

While he affirmed that President Bola Tinubu has always given approval to all his proposals to ameliorate the difficulties faced by the judiciary, he pledged to do more and boost the required development in that arm of government.

The Minister, who assured that the construction of the new staff quarters will be completed within 6 months, disclosed that he would work to include the provision for new hostels for the school in the 2025 budget.

According to him, the Nigerian Law School is a Federal government Institution that needs support from all stakeholders. He also supported the call for the amendment of the TETFUND Act to accommodate the Law School, so that the worrisome infrastructural decay in the school can be arrested.

“This school is owned by the federal government. There’s nothing wrong with the federal government trying to provide facilities for the school. Mr. President mandated me to provide these facilities.

“When I came for the last call to the bar, I saw very bad buildings, I couldn’t believe that this is where lawyers are being trained. We have included funds in the 2025 budget for two hostels in the Law School, one for males and another for females, anybody angry with what I am doing for the judiciary should wait for their turn to do for their profession,” Wike said.

Also Speaking, the Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi (SAN) said he would move for the TETFUND Act to be amended, to accommodate the maintenance of the Infrastructure in the Nigerian Law Schools.

Fagbemi, who applauded the efforts of the Minister, said Wike has remained a shining star in the present Administration.

Fagbemi said, “Whether you like him or not you like him (Wike), you can’t dispute the fact that he is performing. Mr Project does not embark on projects he does not have money for. He is a crusader of ‘if you do not have money don’t award contract’.”

He also noted that it was unfortunate that TETFund law did not capture the Law School.

“Hon. Minister, we appreciate you. Nobody can take this away from you. You are an achiever. Your worth is not in the figure in the bank, but how much you touch lives.”

