Wike To Contractors: Return Back To Site Immediately, We’ll Pay

The Minister of Federal Capital Territory ( FCT), Nyesom Wike on Monday ordered the contractors, especially those handling short term projects to go back to sites, saying the administration would mobilise funds for them.

The Minister who had earlier lamented the number of abandoned projects within the nation’s capital, said plans were underway to unveil an immediate plan to kickstart key projects.

Wike who disclosed this during a meeting with over 15 contractors in Abuja, also said that there was need for project funding Diversification, to meet infrastructures development.

According to him, key projects like the Abuja metro rail line, road infrastructures in Garki 1, Wuse 1 and some part of Maitama, would be given priority attention.

The minister assured that increasing project funding is critical and diversifying resource fund is a strategy the Administration is adopting to avoid owing contractors which has resulted to some abandoned projects.

Wike further said other areas in the territory on both the short term and long term plan will be given adequate consideration, in order to ensure the nation’s capital wear a new face-lift.

He told the contractors that the time has come to match words with action after He had a tour of some projects last week.