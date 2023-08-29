New Telegraph

August 29, 2023
Wike To Contractors: Return Back To Site Immediately, We’ll Pay

The Minister of Federal Capital Territory ( FCT), Nyesom Wike on Monday ordered the contractors, especially those handling short term projects to go back to sites, saying the administration would mobilise funds for them.

The Minister who had earlier lamented the number of abandoned projects within the nation’s capital, said plans were underway to unveil an immediate  plan to kickstart key projects.

Wike who disclosed this during a meeting with over 15 contractors  in Abuja, also said that there was need for project funding Diversification, to meet infrastructures development.

According to him,  key projects like the  Abuja metro rail line,  road infrastructures in Garki 1, Wuse 1 and some part of Maitama, would be given priority attention.

The minister  assured that increasing  project funding is critical and diversifying resource fund is a strategy the Administration is adopting to avoid owing contractors which has resulted to some abandoned  projects.

Wike further said other areas in the territory  on both the short term and long term plan will be given adequate  consideration, in order to ensure the nation’s capital  wear a new face-lift.

He told  the  contractors that the time has come to match words with action after He had a tour of some projects last week.

