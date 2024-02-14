Wike To Contractors: I’ll Blacklist You Once You Fail To Deliver

…I Can’t Joke with President’s Assignment

The Federal Capital Territory ( FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike warned all the construction firms handling various infrastructure projects in Abuja, saying he would blacklist any contractor that fails to deliver the expected results.

Wike who gave this warning on Wednesday when he inspected some road projects in the city, said that President Bola Tinubu has given him an assignment, and he can’t afford to give excuses.

The Minister who particularly expressed displeasure when one of the contractors asked him for a variation on their contract cost, noted that having paid about 97 per cent of the agreed contract cost, the company’s demand for variation was not justifiable.

According to the Minister, the FCT Administration is committed to presenting to the President, completed projects to commission by May, 29th, 2024.

He said, ” I have told categorical clear there cannot be any variation under the project and if they don’t complete it on time I am going to blacklist the company.

” We agreed on the funding pattern, and I can tell you repeatedly we have not failed, and as far as FCT is concerned from the records I have not less than 97%, and also when I asked about the street lights they talked about variation ad you know I will never accept that because we founded the project very well without any failure on our own part.

” Nobody will play with us and nobody will try to outsmart us, because we are not going to accept it, and, of course, the managing director was there and he knows that we are serious about it, so they are asking for the second face when you have failed us on the first face so the issue of variation is not on our table”, he added.