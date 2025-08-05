Wike To Atiku’s Son: Advise Your Father To Stop Changing Political Parties

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike,has criticised former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar for always moving from one political party to another.

Speaking during a media parley in Abuja yesterday, Wike pointed out that Abubakar has frequently switched political camps since Nigeria returned to civilian rule in 1999.

He added that Abubakar’s recent defection from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the African Democratic Congress (ADC) is typical of the politician.

“Atiku was in the PDP in 1999, then he joined the Action Congress (AC). After AC, he returned to the PDP, later moved to the All Progressives Congress (APC), and then back to the PDP again, all in pursuit of the presidential ticket,” Wike said. “If I were his son, I would sit him down and ask: ‘Dad, how can you keep hopping from one party to another at almost 80 years old?”

The minister said Abubakar’s moves are driven by his unbridled desire to become president. Wike dismissed the opposition coalition against President Bola Tinubu and the APC. He also said Abubakar left the PDP because he was not going to secure the party’s presidential ticket. “The way the PDP is now, it is not likely that Atiku would get a ticket, therefore it is not comfortable.

Therefore, he tells you, let’s do a coalition against Tinubu. It’s not right,” he said. “It is because he cannot get the presidential ticket under the PDP that he pushed for a coalition.”