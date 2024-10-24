Wike: Tinubu’s Rural Communities Projects Design To Improve Living Standards

Share

The Federal Capital Territory ( FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike has said that President Bola Tinubu’s administration was determined to improve the standard of living in rural communities with quality infrastructures.

Wike disclosed this on Thursday when he flagged off another road construction project at Daki Biyu District.

The Minister who lined up a 9-day new project flag-off ceremony at both the city centre and Area Councils, noted that the present administration wants all categories of people in the nation’s capital to feel the impact of governance.

According to him, the 1.7km road in the Daki Biyu was an interdistrict connecting link to several places, including Utako, Jabi and Wuye.

He also stated that some old districts within the Territory, like Area 1, Garki would be upgraded with a facelift infrastructure.

Also Speaking, the Executive Secretary, Federal Capital Development Authority ( FCDA) Engr. Shehu Hadi explained that “ a collector road, is a dual carriage, and it’s a four-lane road, linking the old road, which we call arterial road 5”.

“ And one very peculiar feature with this road is just like what we had yesterday, it’s an inter-district road, but this has additional peculiarity because it’s opening up and extending services into a sector centre”, he added.

Share

Please follow and like us: