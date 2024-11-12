Wike: Tinubu’s Determination To Deliver Good Governance Not In Doubt

Share

The Federal Capital Territory ( FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike has said that President Bola Tinubu’s determination to deliver good governance was not in doubt.

Wike who stated this in Abuja on Tuesday when he inspected a road project at Saburi-Dei Dei noted that the President was poised to prove naysayers wrong with the results he is achieving.

According to him, the ongoing 5km Saburi Dei Dei road, was one of the proves of the good governance in Abuja.

“When you say good governance, provision of infrastructure and other things are all inclusive, providing security is also good governance, making sure that people have quality education is also good governance, being transparent is also part of good governance, so governance is inclusive of basic good infrastructure, being transparent, education all these we are doing is part of Mr. President’s renewed hope agenda.”

He acknowledged the cheering crowd of residents who besieged him singing his praises, saying that the people have started seeing the dividends of democracy and are happy with the President.

“Obviously we are happy, the people are happy and we are happy with that. And that shows that they appreciate the essence of the renewed hope agenda.

“You know, what I tell people is just for them to be patient, Nigerians, because things have been so bad they don’t want to be patient but we can see that the fruit of democracy is coming out, maybe not the way you want it, but slowly but at the end of the day it is important that the people are happy, and for me that makes me happy just as we are standing here and everybody is happy.”

“Already it is almost completed, and you can see how happy they are. What I always say is that we believe that part of the renewed hope agenda is to make promises and fulfill the promises we have made.

“So obviously we have gone ahead to satisfy the people.”

