Wike: Tinubu’s Administration Determined To Link Up Abuja Communities By Roads

The Federal Capital Territory ( FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike on Tuesday said that President Bola Tinubu’s administration is determined to link up all of Abuja’s Communities with a good road network.

This, he said was the reason behind the aggressive and massive road projects being executed across the six Area councils of the territory.

Wike, who disclosed this when he flagged off the 15 kilometres of Pai Community Road, in Kwali Area Council, said that if the rural areas are properly developed, the city centre would be decongested.

He disclosed that President Bola Tinubu has directed that all Abuja’s satellite towns be linked up with a good road network, as a measure to promote economic and human development.

He stated that what the administration of Tinubu is doing now for the Abuja Communities was what has eluded them for the past four decades since Abuja became Nigeria’s seat of power.

Wike said, “With the Renewed Hope Agenda, I hope all of you understand what the President is doing. What the President is doing through us is to connect the satellite town to the main city, so that you don’t have to say, let me go and stay in the city.

“ Some few months ago, when we came here, we came to Pai to Gomani to flag off that route. On our way to that place, I was asking the question, what happened here? Why is there no road? How do you get to that area?

“The people going to that area must pass through this place. How will they feel? We will not allow it, we will come and flag off this road so that as the contractor working from Pai to Gomani, this contractor will work from A2 to Pai.

“ In essence, if you add the 15km to almost 18km of Pai to Gomani, you are talking about 33km. You can imagine what the people here will benefit at the end of the day. People talk about insecurity.

“Why will you not have your security when there are no access roads? So even if anything happens, the security agencies cannot even have access to provide the necessary security for the people.

“ But I believe by the grace of God, by May, June next year, the people will have been dancing and will have been happy. But you see, there is one fundamental question we will ask. Abuja was created in 1976 and it has had a total disconnect between the city and the satellite towns.

“Ordinarily, we would have had not only one city, we would have had more than two or three cities to discourage people from moving out to congest the main city”, he added.

