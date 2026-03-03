Wike: Tinubu Won’t Renege On His Promises To FCT

Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike, on Tuesday reassured residents of Abuja that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu would honor his promises to develop their communities in recognition of the support given to his Renewed Hope Agenda.

The Minister made the remarks during a “thank you” visit to Bwari Area Council, noting that Tinubu is unlike other politicians who make promises without follow-through.

Wike explained that the visit aimed to thank the people of the council for their overwhelming support of President Tinubu and the victory of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, whom he described as a strong supporter of the President.

He emphasized that previous administrations, under different parties, had not been as committed to infrastructural development in FCT communities.

“The time has come when politicians must keep their promises. Under the government of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, we will give Bwari the necessary support. As I have said, when you do your part, we will do ours. If you support me, vote for me, and push for our agenda, I will push back for you. Agreement is agreement,” Wike said.

Also speaking, the Bwari Chairman-elect, Joshua Ishaku, pledged to align with the policies and programs of President Tinubu to accelerate development in the council.

Ishaku stated, “Just as others have said, come 2027, we in Bwari Area Council will leave no stone unturned to ensure that the Renewed Hope mandate is fully realized.”