Wike: Tinubu Will Make Abuja Metroline Functional, To Decongest City Centre

The Federal Capital Territory ( FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike on Wednesday said that President Bola Tinubu has shown interest in making the Abuja metroline functional because it will help to decongest the city center.

Wike disclosed this when the Belgian Ambassador to Nigeria, His Excellency, Daniel Bertrand paid him a courtesy visit in Abuja.

The Minister noted that the President has been supporting the revamping of the Abuja Metroline projects, which is expected to be ready in May this year.

He also reassured that his administration has intensified efforts to end the indiscriminate movement of cattle within the city centre.

The Minister disclosed that his administration was working behind the scenes with different stakeholders on how to end the indiscriminate roaming of cattle on the streets of Abuja.

He also noted that fighting insecurity in FCT demands multifaceted approaches which the administration was already adopting to defeat criminalities.

According to the Minister, his administration has also intensified the partnership drive with the private sector transportation players, in a bit to beef up security in the city.

Earlier in his remarks, the Ambassador, Daniel Bertrand who had raised concerns over the roaming of cattle on the streets of Abuja, expressed satisfaction, learning that the Minister had initiated a fight against the menace.

Bertrand also expressed interest in getting investors from his country to partner with FCTA in the development of the nation’s capital.