Wike: Tinubu Has Committed N300bn To Abuja’s Area Councils Devt

The Federal Capital Territory ( FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike has disclosed that President Bola Tinubu has spent a whopping sum, exceeding N300 billion naira in providing infrastructural development in the nation’s capital

Wike stated this on Wednesday when he commissioned the newly completed Paikon-Kore Road in Gwagwalada Area Council.

He said that Tinubu came to power with a determination to bring revolutionary changes to governance, and he has consistently done that in FCT, as can be seen in the quality of infrastructure he is delivering.

Wike disclosed that apart from roads linking different communities in Abuja, the President has approved the rehabilitation of public schools within the six Area Councils.

He said, “The President came on board in May 2023, On this road, The President has committed 8.5 billion Naira to construct this road.

“ See what he has done for the people of Gwagwalada area council. In Aguma palace, Mr. President has committed 22 billion Naira, and that road will be commissioned in May this year.

“ We are still renovating five secondary schools in Gwagwalada. The School For The Gifted Gwagwalada, Government Secondary School Gwagwalada, GSS Anagada , GSS Tungan Maje, and GSS Giri. The total value for these is 16.5 billion Naira.

Now, if you calculate this total amount, I have not added the total cost of the new police divisions that we are building in Gwagwalada. As we speak now, in order to enhance the security of this area.

“ Now, if you add the total value of what Mr President has committed to Gwagwalada alone, you are talking about over 50 billion Naira for one area council.

‘Now, if you add the six area councils, just take this as the basis, because this is the least of all the area councils. So, you will see that in a year, Mr President has committed to the development of satellite towns, not less than 300 billion Naira”.

