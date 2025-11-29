Wike Threatens To Sack Coordinator, Other Officials Over Illegal Contract Variation

The Federal Capital Territory ( FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike, on Saturday threatened to sack the Coordinator of the Satellite Towns Development Department ( STDD), Hon. Abdulkadir Zulkifu and other officials of the administration, involved in illegal contract variations.

Wike, who inspected the Central Business District Bus terminal project and the Pai-Gomani-Yangoli road, was visibly angry when he learnt that there was a variation of the road contracts approved by the Federal Executive Council ( FEC).

The Minister, who expressed displeasure that officials of the administration could consent to contractors to vary contracts legally binding on them, stated that all officials involved in such a fraud shall be sanctioned after investigation.

He equally expressed disappointment with the slow pace of work at the Gomani to Yangoji road project, which, according to him, has not moved in conformity with the schedule.

“Frankly speaking, I’m not too impressed because that road was awarded before the A2 to Pai, and we have commissioned that. Well, from what I’ve observed, it appears there’s not much communication gap between the administration and the contractors.

“ There appear to be issues of variation, and I’m not too comfortable with that. So we will go back and look at it, and those who do not do what they’re supposed to do will have to be sanctioned because people believe that you can go ahead without certain approval.

Wike also noted that with the road projects going on in the rural communities, the present administration of President Bola Tinubu is demonstrating the required capacity to tackle the problems of development of all sectors in the country.

He added, “ I’m very happy with the kind of development that this administration has brought into the satellite town. So people should appreciate the job this administration is doing.

“And I’m happy that I’m part of it, and I’ve seen the kind of development that has taken place not only in the city, but also in the satellite town. So that’s what I can say. I’m very, very proud that

“ This government is investing so much in providing infrastructure, not just in the city, but also in the satellite town”, he added.