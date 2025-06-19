Share

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has issued a stern warning to property owners in Abuja, including the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu, over unpaid ground rents.

Speaking at the commissioning of key road projects on Thursday, Wike threatened to publish the names of all defaulters, including high-ranking officials, if they fail to meet their obligations.

The warning came during the official inauguration of the newly completed Collector Road CN2 (Zakari A. Kyari Street), which links Arterial Road N11 (Ahmadu Bello Way) in Mabushi to Judges Quarters in Katampe, alongside other infrastructure upgrades in the FCT.

READ ALSO:

Wike emphasized that the move is not intended to embarrass public figures but to ensure transparency and revenue generation for development projects across the territory.

“Mr. President, you are here today, and luckily the Deputy Speaker is representing you,” Wike said.

“Mr. Deputy Speaker, if you own land here and have not paid your ground rent, we will publish your name. This is not about embarrassment – it’s about funding the vital work we are doing for the people.”

The FCT Minister stressed that the burden of responsibility lies with affluent landowners who have the capacity to meet their financial obligations.

“These houses are not built by poor people. They are built by the wealthy. We need this revenue to sustain ongoing development and improve infrastructure for residents,” he added.

Wike’s administration has intensified efforts to improve internally generated revenue through the enforcement of ground rent compliance, a move analysts say will boost urban development and transparency in the capital city.

Share