Wike Threat: Protesters Warns Tinubu’s Ministers To Deliver On Mandate Or Quit

Following the demolition threat issued by the newly appointed Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, hundreds of pro-democracy protesters have backed him, saying the former governor of Rivers State was merely assuring Nigerians that he would follow the law.

Speaking during a press conference held in Abuja on Wednesday, the group affiliated with The Natives threw their weight behind Wike, arguing that people of the FCT should not be alarmed by the rumoured threat of demolition by the minister.

New Telegraph had on Monday reported that the former Governor vowed to bring down houses built unlawfully in the nation’s capital, setting off a hornet’s nest hours after his assumption to office.

Following his threat, many FCT residents are alarmed by the statement because they fear that Wike may follow in the footsteps of Nasir El-Rufai, an ex-FCT Minister who built a reputation for demolishing buildings in an effort to clean up Abuja.

Speaking on the development, the protesters through its Coordinator, Edward Smart claimed Wike just said the obvious.

He said, “We are reassuring Nigerians not to be afraid. The country has to become greater and all of us will have to make sacrifices. Wike is not threatening.

“Wike was only demanding and asserting to do the right thing,” he said.

In a similar vein, Edward charged the newly inaugurated ministers to work hard to deliver on the ‘Renewed Hope’ agenda of the President.

The demonstrators also urged the president to keep the appointees on their toes and force those who fail to live up to expectations to resign from office.

“Hon. Ministers, come alive, wake up, and rise. You are 45 of the best amongst us, do not be a disgrace to us. Collectively and individually, we won’t tolerate failure. The entire country expects much from you and may your reign be prosperous

“Ministers, we call on you to be on your toes and fold your sleeves. The task is enormous. You all have the pedigree to surmount them. You have Singapore, Rwanda, and China before you as examples. This is a different journey. The president wants delivery and Nigerians want results. Remove all debris, and clogs in the wheels, and uproot all blockades, imbalances, and impediments in your pathways.

“Our youths must find jobs. The country must be safe. Asiwaju our President has empowered you to create a paradigm shift. By this, you are commanded to think out of the box and equip yourself with the best team. Produce legacies via knowledge and research, and recreate and redesign your MDAs for greater output. Be deliberate. If you can’t, resign,” he urged.