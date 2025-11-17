Wike: The C-In-C Is Not The Chief Commander Of ‘Fools And Idiots’

I have had reasons to applaud the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Chief Nyesom Wike, for his industry and had also had reasons to disagree with his politics, some of which are capable of undermining national security. His destructive role in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is a story for another day.

His recent altercation with naval officer, AM Yerima, undermines the core of military discipline which is a threat to national security. In the ongoing controversy, many commentators have attempted to sound “objective” by sharing the blame equally between both parties.

However, this attempt at false balance not only distorts the facts but also undermines the principles of constitutional order, professional ethics, and moral clarity. The truth remains that Wike is wrong having acted far outside the boundaries of his authority, while officer Yerima stood firmly within the ambit of duty, discipline, and law which typified his training as a soldier. Again, everything is not theatrics. You do not argue with a man with a gun.

That’s totally insane. Every soldier has an element of madness. They are trained to kill. The very moment Naval Officer Yerima advanced closer to the minister and could smell his breath, I prayed a quick ‘Hail Mary’. I asked God to take control because any wrong move by either could trigger a chain of reactions that may become chaotic.

This very encounter evoked the memory of the late MKO Abiola and AVM Alfa – the era of the ‘mad dogs’ saga. Wike, as a public officer, must be mindful of how he addresses fellow citizens whether they are on the right or wrong.

The verbal abuse rained on the service man in uniform calling him ‘fool’, ‘idiot’ and ‘stupid’, may be inferred to mean that the Commander- in-Chief of the Armed Forces is the Commander-in-Chief of fools and idiots; it may be inferred that the Chief of Defence Staff is the Chief of Defence of ‘fools’ and ‘idiots’ and that the Chief of Naval Staff is the Chief of Naval ‘idiots’ and ‘fools’.

Not even the President as C-in-C is entitled to dress down our service men as ‘fools’ and ‘idiots’. In July 2019, a black Professor, Henry Louis Gates Jr. was arrested by Police Officer, Sgt James Crowley in Cambridge, Massachusetts, USA. Gates Jr. was arrested at the front door of his home as he attempted to force his door open, having misplaced his keys.

A nosy parker neighbour called the police and nothing he said convinced the police officer. He was handcuffed and taken to the station by Crowley. Gates Jr. accused the police of racial profiling and intimidation. President Obama (POTUS 2009 – 2017) wagered in and said that what the Cambridge Police Department did was “stupid”. Hell broke loose and Obama had to “clarify” his comments. Gates Jr. was finally released and not charged to court and the Police Department apologised.

Politicians like Wike may have forgotten too quickly and need to be reminded that the democracy that has made them powerful oppressors and usurpers of our common heritage is actually protected by the military. Pray they do not turn the gun blazing against the political order, or refuse to quell an uprising by siding with the people. Beyond politics, there is always the military class in the shadows.

From the available accounts, Yerima was not some overzealous officer seeking confrontation. He was the duly assigned Chief Security Officer (CSO) to a retired Naval Chief, acting under lawful military instructions. His mandate was simple and constitutional: to protect the life and property of his principal with loyalty, courage, and professionalism. This is a fundamental duty enshrined in military tradition and recognised by law.

In the military, orders come through the established chain of command, not through political appointees or civilian authorities acting outside due process.

Disobedience to superior command in the armed forces is an offence punishable by court-martial. Therefore, to accuse Yerima of misconduct is to ignore the disciplined order of military operations and to reward lawlessness disguised as political authority. Wike’s conduct during the altercation was an embarrassing show of executive recklessness.

He is neither Commanderin-Chief of the Armed Forces nor Governor of the FCT. His attempt to bulldoze his way through a military security post was provocative, and unbecoming of a public officer.

The FCT, by law and precedent, is not a state; its administration is supervised by the President through the minister, while its legislative authority rests solely with the National Assembly under Section 299 of the 1999 Constitution. This means that any major policy, land revocation, or administrative action must derive from legislative backing and not unilateral ministerial discretion.