Wike Terminates ICC Mgt Contract, Replaces Managers With Julius Berger

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Nyesom Wike yesterday terminated the contract for the management of the International Conference Centre (ICC) handled by the Integrated Facility Management Services Ltd. However, a statement from the minister’s office didn’t give any reason for the revocation but said the changes were to enable a comprehensive renovation and maintenance of the place.

It said: “The minister has also terminated with immediate effect, the contract of Messrs Integrated Facility Management Services Ltd for the management of the International Conference Center, Abuja. “Messrs Julius Berger Nig Plc has been contracted for the immediate comprehensive renovation of the International Conference Center, Abuja.”

In a related development, Wike appointed Dr Maureen Tamuno as the new Managing Director of Abuja Investment Company Limited, (AICL). New Telegraph learnt that Tamuno was the Nigerian High Commissioner to Jamaica, Belize, Haiti, and the Dominican Republic.