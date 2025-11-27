Wike Terminates Apo-Wasa-Karshi Road Contract

Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike, has terminated the contract for the construction of the Apo-Wasa-Karshi road, originally awarded in 2011 to Kakatar Engineering.

This decision followed several pledges by the construction company requesting more time and resources to complete the road.

There had been public outcry over the delays on the road works and the contractor’s work style, which residents believe lacked the capacity to handle a strategic road network of this nature.

The Minister, who on Thursday inspected ongoing road construction at Gishiri and Karu, disclosed that the Apo-Wasa-Karshi road contract had been taken from Kakatar and re-awarded to SCC.

Wike stated that SCC had already commenced work on the road under the emergency response system established by the FCT administration to address urgent governance issues.

According to the Minister, “An important road like this, designed to decongest traffic in parts of the city, cannot be left in the hands of non-performing contractors. Let me tell you the truth: we have terminated that contract; it has been re-awarded to SCC. If you go there now, you’ll see that work has already started. It’s a road that many people are very interested in because it will ease traffic in these areas. We cannot continue to play politics when it comes to the welfare of the people.”

He also announced that his administration has awarded another contract for the construction of an alternative road leading from Kubwa to Bwari, where the Nigerian Law School and JAMB headquarters are located.

“The road from Kubwa to Bwari has also commenced and has been awarded to SCC. This will provide an alternative route to Bwari. Things are moving very well according to plan,” he added.