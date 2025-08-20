Wike: Tambuwal’s EFCC Probe Not Political

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has cautioned Nigerians against quickly branding the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) investigation of former Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal, as politically motivated.

Speaking during an interview with Channels Television, Wike stressed that EFCC investigations are routine and not every case should be linked to politics.

“People should stop claiming that Tambuwal is being witch-hunted because he belongs to the opposition. Many Nigerians have been invited or investigated by the EFCC, and it does not always mean politics is involved,” the minister said.

Wike recalled his own experience with the EFCC in 2008, shortly after he became Chief of Staff in Rivers State. He explained that he was arrested, charged to court, and eventually cleared when the case was withdrawn for lack of evidence.

“I’m not speaking on behalf of EFCC, but Nigerians should stop this. I was arrested by EFCC in 2008 when I became Chief of Staff in 2007. I was taken to court, and we fought it until they had to withdraw the case,” Wike explained.

According to him, although some insinuated at the time that his arrest was politically motivated, he never publicly accused anyone, instead allowing the legal process to vindicate him.

Commenting on Tambuwal’s situation, the FCT Minister emphasized that the former governor was only invited for questioning, a process he said should not automatically be interpreted as a political witch-hunt.

“Even in Tambuwal’s case, he was invited by the EFCC, just like many others have been in the past. This does not mean it is political,” Wike noted.