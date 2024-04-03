Wike Tackles Secondus, Sekibo For Supporting Fubara

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has criticised some leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Rivers State for declaring support for the governor of the state, Siminalayi Fubara. Speaking during an interactive session with some media executives in Abuja yesterday, Wike said the leaders of the PDP in Rivers are “political buccaneers”.

Last week, Uche Secondus, ex-National Chairman of PDP, Abiye Sekibo, Director-General of the party’s Presidential Campaign Council in Rivers State, Celestine Omehia, a former governorship aspirant, and Austin Opara, an ex-lawmaker, declared support for Fubara and called on President Bola Tinubu to caution Wike. However, reacting yesterday, Wike described Sekibo, Secondus, Omehia and Opara as “expired politicians” who are not worthy of being called “elder statesmen”.

The minister said he kicked them out of the party in Rivers, adding that Secondus is no longer a member of the PDP after the court affirmed his suspension. “The other day, I saw a political conference organised by transitional politicians. Political vampires, political buccaneers,” Wike said. When corrected that those he referred to are elder statesmen, the minister replied: “Do you know who is called an elder statesman? “An elder statesman is someone who must have integrity; who must not be here today and be there tomorrow.” He wondered why the leaders were just declaring support for Fubara when they did not back him during the 2023 elections.

“Today, they are not only serving a boy but they are waiting for him on the road,” the FCT minister said. “Do they have integrity? The same people who said this governor was a neophyte, how can they bring themselves to support him? “They wrote a petition when this governor wanted to collect his certificate in PDP. They carried a rumour on how he became chairman and that he is being looked for by EFCC. “They said he was not coming to the PDP national secretariat but they were surprised that the governor went to the PDP secretariat.”

There has been no love lost between the current and immediate past governor of Rivers State with the gloves coming off barely weeks after Fubara took over Government House in Port Harcourt. Ostensibly the bone of contention was the alleged refusal of Wike to give the man he installed as his replacement a free hand to run his government. Although he accepted to serve as a minister in the All Progressives Congress (APC) government, while remaining in the PDP, he still wanted to be in charge of the PDP structure in Rivers to the consternation of Fubara and his supporters. As the face-off between the two men became messier, President Bola Tinubu waded in a few months ago to try to broker a ‘peace deal’ acceptable to the two contending forces. However, it is clear that even the president’s intervention has done little to douse the tension between the two men.