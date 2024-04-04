Wike Tackles Abuja Projects’ Critics, Salutes Residents

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, yesterday, saluted Abuja residents for their understanding following the inconveniences caused by the ongoing projects in the FCT. He made the comments after inspecting some projects in the capital. The immediate past Rivers State governor, who promised that some of the projects would be completed next month, insisted that the government had improved the FCT.

According to him, those criticising the infrastructural projects in Abuja are “sadists”. The minister thanked President Bola Tinubu for signing the N1.28 trillion FCT 2024 appropriations into law, adding that the development would enable the FCT Administration to begin procurement processes. Wike said: “What you will see will be a revolution in terms of infrastructure. With this budget, many things will be done, not just on roads, but also in health and education sectors.”

He added: “Anybody who says that there are no improvements in terms of streetlights is a sadist. “We are trying to make some repairs of those that have been vandalised, which is not easy. “You heard Salini (contractor) say here that they’ve tested it. But they’re not on it because they are waiting for the inauguration. “So maybe this is part of the areas that they think are dark. “When they say criminals, I think those who are saying so are part of the criminals themselves.

“We should be able to commend the government when there are improvements. “I didn’t say here that we are going to concentrate only on roads. “We are saying we are going to dwell on the health sector, the education sector, even agriculture. “These people know it’s just that some Nigerians find it difficult to accept the reality on the ground that things have changed.” The projects inspected include ongoing road projects at Guzape Lot 2, handled by Gilmor Construction, the Goodluck Jonathan Expressway handled by Salini Nigeria Limited, road resurfacing projects in Asokoro, handled by Julius Berger, and the Diplomatic Area.