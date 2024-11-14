Wike Suspends FCDA’s Executive Secretary, Ahmad Indefinitely

Share

The Federal Capital Territory ( FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike has suspended the Executive Secretary, Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA), Engr. Shehu Ahmad indefinitely.

This was disclosed on Thursday by the Special Assistant on Public Communications and New Media to the Minister, Lere Olayinka.

The statement made available to newsmen in Abuja didn’t disclosed the ground of the suspension, however, it noted that Ahmad has been directed to vacate office immediately.

It was also learnt that he was directed to hand over to the Director of Engineering Services, Engr in the FCDA.

