Wike Summons Firms Over ICC’s Contract Sublet

Federal Capital Territory ( FCT) Nyesom Wike yesterday expressed displeasure over the sublet of the International Conference Centre Abuja contract.

Inspecting the project, he expressed surprise that the supply of furniture for the conference hall had been given to another company other than Julius Berger.

Wike thereafter summoned the heads of Julius Berger, Abuja Investment Company Ltd (AICL) and the Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA) to explain what happened. According to him, after investigating the infraction, whoever is found culpable would be sanctioned.

He said: “The only problem which we identified this afternoon has to do with the furniture that will be in the conference hall. “I was surprised to hear that there is a different contractor for that, which is unacceptable to us.

“The job was given to Julius Berger entirely. I cannot have different qualities. “We cannot say that the floor up is furnished by Julius Berger and down is furnished by another company. It is not acceptable to me.”

