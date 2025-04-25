Wike Summons Area Council Bosses Over Teachers’ Protest

Share

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Nyesom Wike yesterday summoned FCT Area Council chairman for a meeting following the strike by primary school teachers over unresolved welfare concerns.

Wike invited them after inspecting road projects in the city centre. He condemned the failure of the chairmen to pay the teachers and other workers after collecting N41 billion intervention fund from the government.

The minister said: “It’s unfortunate, but we have to tell ourselves the simple truth. “The Area Council Chairmen, after I have approved money to be sent to them for them to be able to pay the teacher.

“They were unable to do that. In fact, I got the report yesterday, and I’m able to summon all of them. “You see, that’s the problem we have in this country. By the time you apply the big stick now, people will be saying all kinds of things.

“I don’t know why people don’t have conscience that these are teachers who take care of our children, and you are happy that you are not paying them their salaries.

“These are primary school teachers, not secondary school teachers. You know it is the responsibility of the councils, they are in charge of the primary schools. So, I’ll summon them to a meeting.”

